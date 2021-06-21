“I don’t think this will be the outcome, but if Conte were to release the 5 Stars from the Draghi government, a problem would arise for the alliance. The Democratic Party would consider it very serious, because in this historical phase we must put the interests of the country ahead of those of the parties. Furthermore, it is essential that there is a broad center-left force who supports the government “.

He says this in an interview with The print Debora Serracchiani, group leader Pd to the Chamber. Coming at primary of the Democratic Party, for Serracchiani “awide participation there was. Congratulations to Gualtieri and Lepore: now everyone is rowing on the same side, we play as a team. They are a courageous choice that cannot be renounced, knowing that the relationship of voters with the primary is changing: we must not eliminate this tool but update it, improve it. I wouldn’t rule out online participation. “

In Rome and Turin “the lack of alliance with the 5 Stars in the two cities I do not consider it as a litmus test of relations with M5s. The Democratic Party must aim to win. I am also convinced from my experience that in the second round, where you start from scratch, you have to be able to speak to all Romans, from the voters of Calenda, to those of Raggi “, he concludes