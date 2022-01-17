The episode seriously affected the final game. The referee should have waited for Messias’ shot before whistling
A serious mistake, which unfortunately for the referee Serra ended up heavily influencing the final result of the San Siro match.
The error
–
We are in the recovery of Milan-Spezia, score 1-1, when Rebic is fouled by Bastoni at 25 meters. The ball ends immediately after Messias, who with a great shot around bags what would be the goal of the Rossoneri 2-1. The conditional is a must, because the game was, in fact, interrupted just before by Serra’s whistle. No goals, but punishment for Milan. The referee’s immediate apologies are of little use: the advantage, although at the discretion of the referee, was at least due. And Pioli’s team would have probably won the game.
January 17, 2022 (change January 17, 2022 | 21:27)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
.
#Serra #Excuses #mistake #advantage #Milan
Leave a Reply