The error

–

We are in the recovery of Milan-Spezia, score 1-1, when Rebic is fouled by Bastoni at 25 meters. The ball ends immediately after Messias, who with a great shot around bags what would be the goal of the Rossoneri 2-1. The conditional is a must, because the game was, in fact, interrupted just before by Serra’s whistle. No goals, but punishment for Milan. The referee’s immediate apologies are of little use: the advantage, although at the discretion of the referee, was at least due. And Pioli’s team would have probably won the game.