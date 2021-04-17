The shareholder movements in Betis continue and the last of them comes under the figure of Lorenzo Serra Ferrer. The former technician and former vice president of the entity sold a large part of his shares to Joaquín Caro Ledesma, a businessman with whom he maintains a great relationship and who is placed as the third great weight at the shareholding level of the Verdiblanca entity. Both were already hand in hand in the last Betis Board, when the movement “Another Betis is possible” was presented as an alternative to the current leaders without finally obtaining the necessary support. As announced by ABC de Sevilla, Serra has a repurchase option for that shareholding package according to some conditions agreed between the two.

This move does not affect Betis’ current shareholding structure too much, while Serra Ferrer, which in 2018 acquired a large number of shares When he was vice president of sports, he keeps a representative percentage so that he is not separated from the club. His figure became the great focus of that alternative candidacy that tried to put the government of Ángel Haro and José Miguel López Catalán in check. His departure more than a year ago and his friction with the current leaders motivated him to lead a different project than the current one that could change the bad results that the team was reaping in sports.

Caro Ledesma has approximately 8% stake in Betis and is presented as the great opposition figure to the current leaders for the future to come, especially while waiting for the current project to drive a few points of improvement and growth after the last unsuccessful seasons. The great concern is now placed on the economic factor, which has weakened in recent months the possibility of a real jump in sports performance.