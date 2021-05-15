Félix Salgado raises the hand of his daughter Evelyn, Morena’s candidate in Guerrero, at a campaign rally. José Luis de la Cruz / EFE

“They gave them a country in ruins”, this was the first idea – with variations – on which their most loyal supporters, their organic intellectuals, their temporary allies, their unexpected voters and that huge swath of voters for the that having hope was more important than living in eternal disappointment.

Of course, it was and is an unquestionable truth: the country left behind by the PRI and PAN governments —when history reviews the last decades of the 20th century and the first decades of the 21st, there will be no way to differentiate one from the other— it was a ruin, a desolate place for corruption, violence, abuse, murder, disappearance, rape, offense and indifference. I myself wielded that idea on several occasions.

“You cannot change a country overnight”, this was the second idea – with variations – on which its most loyal supporters mounted the defense of the Government – many of whom, we would learn, had passed from supporters officials or beneficiaries, which is not prohibited, but calls into question their judgment – their organic intellectuals, their temporary allies, some of their unexpected voters, and very few of those who made up the swath of voters for whom having hope was more important than living in eternal disappointment.

It is, once again, a truth that is difficult to question: the extent of the damage that was pulling the country towards devastation – damage that, let us repeat it, was imposed by the governments of the PRI and the PAN, to which they joined, at the state level , these other parties that, unbelievably, continue to ask for our vote: PRD, PT, MC and PVEM – was of such dimensions – let us attend, for example, to the dismantling of the tangible, that is, from the largest infrastructures to the protection systems and taking care of smaller ones, and of the intangible, that is, from morals to customs – that it was impossible to give results, if not immediate, in the short term.

I myself —before continuing, I must clarify that in 2018 I not only voted for Morena, but also called to do so; under reservation, on a promise to be critical of their government, if, as it happened, they won the elections, and against, essentially, that eternal disappointment, the hopelessness in which we live— I wielded that idea several times and in different circumstances ; but also, of course, its counterpart: the idea that, although you cannot change things at once, you can lay the foundations for a change, but not only cosmetic. That is to say, the foundations of a different country, not only repaired by policies that cover the cracks in the walls — intolerable cracks, yes, but cracks — but not the falsework.

“Before we were worse off, more was stolen and there was more corruption”, this was the third idea —with variations— on which its most loyal supporters, its organic intellectuals, mounted the defense of the Government —many of whom, we would learn, have relatives who work in the federal administration or in one of the companies benefited by the new power, which is not prohibited, but calls into question their judgments—, some of his temporary allies and very few of his unexpected voters —who erroneously consider , that by having hope they were wrong, when the mistake, in any case, is that of the one who did not carry out what was promised: the voter is not obliged to be a seer, but the voter is obliged, according to his own words, “to do not fail”-.

It is, once again, a truth, albeit a tricky one: it is true that before we were worse off, it is true that before even more was stolen and it is true —or very probably— that before there was more corruption — a “different” corruption, they also tell us, a much grosser, more painful and unacceptable corruption. It is true, however, that no one voted to be “less” worse, neither so that “less” was stolen nor – this would not even have to be written down – for there to be a “different” corruption. No one voted, then, for justice (in all its senses) to be partial, partisan or fraternal, no one voted for power to choose to point out — instead of seeing — or to choose what to keep — instead of processing.

In the end, that third idea – which I refuse to defend, even having called to vote for Morena and recognizing that the other options of our system were and are worse – does not respond to the truth: without realizing it – or worse, aware of This—, the power and its allies —from businessmen to union leaders, passing through church or paper priests—, in its obsession, in its foolishness to turn its disappointment into false truth, instead of fighting corruption, they turned it into a chameleon —Think about the medicines, the children’s rooms, the trusts. Hence they believe that we are “less” bad, although not good; that we are “different”, although not better.

“They do not see that the benefit is reaching those who did not reach”, this is the fourth idea – with variations – on which their supporters, several of their organic intellectuals and very few of their temporary allies, many of them, have mounted the defense of the Government. who, apparently, are incapable of seeing – impossible, at this point, to know if their blindness is voluntary – who are the greatest victims of the pandemic, the economic crisis, school dropouts, the rebound in extreme poverty, of the war for the territory.

(It seems that those who do not really see are exactly the same people who accuse the rest of the population, with a flaming finger and a hasty tongue, of not seeing: those who also do not see that during 2019 and 2020 – according to figures from that same administration to the one they so badly need to justify— the highest numbers were reached with respect to forced disappearance of persons and with respect to detained immigrants — actually hunted — on the southern border).

And it is that, although it is true that the salary was revolutionized – at will, but also by the T-Mec -, although Young People Building the Future is recognized – as a strategy of recomposition of the social fabric – and although the reform against the outsorcingIt is also true —or, above all— that direct support —the center of current politics— reduces universal rights to gifts.

I know… my privileges speak; This will be said by those who hold the fourth defense of the Fourth Transformation, excited and vehement, but unable to see that that feeling of guilt that does not allow them to see that what they call privilege should be a universal right, is the same that does not allow them to see the mechanism of the handouts.

There is nothing more neoliberal – in the end, you take a lie and start to wrap it up, with the drool of the caterpillar; it is rolled up until it becomes something different, until it seems like something else, until it becomes, then, a truth — than to make a universal right pass as a privilege.

What to do, then, inside the voting booth? On one side are the neoliberals of the past and, on the other, the neoliberals of today, who pride themselves on being “different” and whom so many babas – the military, for example – adorn.

This I wonder and I remember over and over again, for weeks. And always, I don’t know why, I end up thinking about Death has permission.

In the end, in fact, of the story of Edmundo Valadés:

“—The assembly grants permission to those of San Juan de las Manzanas for what they request.

Sacramento, who has remained standing calmly, finishes speaking. There is no joy or pain in what he says. His expression is simple, simple.

“Well, thank you very much for the permission, but since no one paid any attention to us, since yesterday the municipal president is deceased.”

