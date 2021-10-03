Seriously: the joke on Paola di Benedetto (Video)

Tonight, Sunday 3 October 2021, in Scherzi a parte (fourth episode) the joke to Paola di Benedetto will be broadcast. How did the influencer react? Where to see Benedetto’s joke? At the moment the video has not been broadcast by Mediaset, but it can be found – a few moments after it was broadcast on Canale 5 – on the MediasetPlay.it website (here the link). Appointment tonight, Sunday 3 October 2021, at 9.30 pm.

Streaming and tv

Where to see Seriously on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 3 October 2021 – at 9.30 pm on Channel 5 (key 5 or 505 – HD version – of digital terrestrial). Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free platform MediasetPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Mediaset programs from PC, tablet and smartphone. How many episodes are there for Seriously? The programming is complete below: