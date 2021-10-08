Seriously: the joke on Federica Pellegrini (Video)

Tonight, Sunday 10 October 2021, the joke to Federica Pellegrini will be broadcast at Scherzi a parte. The Olympic swimmer several times gold medal in freestyle – according to what was anticipated by Enrico Papi on Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni – “was scared and angry a lot, we destroyed her car!”. Accomplice of the joke the boyfriend, Matteo Giunta. Where to see the Pellegrini joke? At the moment the video has not been released by Mediaset. But it can be found, a few moments after airing on Canale 5, on the MediasetPlay.it website (here the link). Appointment tonight, Sunday 10 October 2021, at 9.30 pm.

Streaming and tv

Where to see Seriously on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 10 October 2021 – at 9.30 pm on Canale 5 (key 5 or 505 – HD version – of digital terrestrial). Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free platform MediasetPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Mediaset programs from PC, tablet and smartphone. How many episodes are there for Seriously? The programming is complete below: