Seriously, streaming and live TV: where to see the episode of August 7, 2023
This evening, Monday 7 August 2023, the first episode of Scherzi a Parte 2022, the sixteenth edition of the variety show focused on pranks against VIPs, will be broadcast on Canale 5 at 21.30. Conduction by Enrico Papi who will have many guests who ended up victims of the program in the studio. Where to see the first episode of Scherzi a parte 2022 on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.
On TV
As mentioned, the program will be broadcast tonight – Monday 7 August 2023 – at 9.30 pm on Canale 5 (key 5 or 505 – HD version – of digital terrestrial).
Seriously live streaming
Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
How many bets
We have seen where to see the sixth episode of Jokes aside on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned? In all, 6 episodes will be broadcast (plus the best of today’s programme) lasting about 3 hours each. But let’s see together the complete programming (attention: it may vary) on Canale 5:
- First episode: Monday 7 August 2023
- Second episode: Monday 14 August 2023
- Third episode: Monday 21 August 2023
- Fourth episode: Monday 28 August 2023
- Fifth episode: Monday 4 September 2023
- Sixth episode: Monday 11 September 2023
