Seriously: the previews and jokes of the fourth episode today, 28 August 2023

This evening, Monday 28 August 2023, at 21.30 on Canale 5, the fourth episode of Jokes aside 2022 will be broadcast again, the sixteenth edition of the variety show focused on pranks against VIPs. Conduction for the second season will be Enrico Papi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

Tonight we will see many pranks on various personalities from the world of entertainment and sport. In particular, victims of Enrico Papi will be: Donatella Rettore, Flavia Vento, Simona Branchetti, Marco Melandri and Ciro Ferrara. More specifically, the program sent a fake local police officer to identify Donatella Rettore, while a man was lying on the ground in the street; as far as Flavia Vento is concerned, the scenario of the new joke promises to be very different. The Vento is immortalized in the water, inside a pink rubber dinghy in the shape of an animal and while someone fires a fake pistol shot. What happened to the showgirl?; Simona Branchetti instead found herself in a stable, in the presence of a man in work clothes and to whom she tries to provide some justifications regarding the figure of her son; Marco Melandri will then lose his temper; and Ciro Ferrara will be quite worried by a man’s requests… The various VIPs will be present in the studio and will follow their jokes with us. And some surprises cannot be ruled out…

Streaming and TV

Where to see Seriously on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Monday evenings at 21.30 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.