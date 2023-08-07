Seriously: the previews and jokes of the first episode today, August 7, 2023

This evening, Monday 7 August 2023, at 21.30 on Canale 5, the first episode of Jokes aside 2022 will be broadcast again, the sixteenth edition of the variety show focused on pranks against VIPs. Conduction for the second season will be Enrico Papi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

One of the victims of the first episode will be Iva Zanicchi, who will soon land on Rai1 among the competitors of Dancing with the Stars. The singer, as announced by Enrico Papi on the pages of Sorrisi, will in fact live a “totally absurd moment that will eventually freak out”. The same fate will also befall Aldo Montano, thanks to a joke organized by Manuel Bortuzzo to test their friendship. Furthermore, Federico Fashion Style will discover that his Anzio salon has been made completely unusable. As the appointments go by, viewers will then witness the pranks suffered by the actor Nicolas Vaporidis, fresh winner of the Isola dei Famosi, by the sprinter Marcell Jacobs, by Simona Izzo and Ricky Tognazzi, by the journalist Veronica Gentili, who will be struck in her da gattara”, and by Roberto Giacobbo (the latter made possible thanks to the intervention of his collaborators, one of his daughters and his wife). There will also be live jokes, a novelty introduced in the last edition, while in the studio, the place where all guests will be welcomed, small “traps” will be inserted to entertain people from home with jokes that will recall cartoon gags.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Seriously on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.30 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.