drama brunssumIn Brunssum, Limburg, Gianna Damhuis was said goodbye today in a grand and emotional way. Hundreds of friends and classmates formed a guard of honor this morning for the 14-year-old student, who was shot dead by an acquaintance of her family on the Tuesday before Christmas.

To the surprise of many, the funeral was attended by Gianna’s stepfather, confirms Judy Ophetveld, the family’s media advisor. The stepfather suffered life-threatening injuries on the evening of the shooting in the house in Brunssum. His presence at Gianna’s funeral was unexpected in that sense. “It was very nice and a great relief for the family that the stepfather could be there,” says Ophetveld on behalf of the family.

It is not clear whether the man has been released from the hospital. He followed the funeral on a stretcher. "I understand he was there by ambulance, so I assume he still needs medical attention."

Deep wound

The tragic death of Gianna, a student at Emma College in Heerlen, has left a deep wound in the Limburg community. No one understands how the drama could have happened. The man responsible for her death, family friend Leon B., can no longer be questioned; he killed himself after the drama. It will therefore no longer come to a criminal case. With the death of B. all prosecution stops, because a deceased person cannot logically defend himself.

Gianna’s mother, who survived the drama just like her partner, has since made a statement about the events. Its contents will remain secret for the time being. “She may want to tell her story later, but not now,” says her spokesperson.

crowdfunding

Gianna's parents are both self-employed and will not be able to work for the time being due to the drama. To support them during this difficult period launched two donation campaigns. Together they have raised more than 32,000 euros. This gives the parents 'the space to endure this impossible grief', as can be read in one of the actions. Gianna's mother is aware of the actions. "She likes that they are being thought of, but she is not thinking about it right now. For now, all attention is focused on the grief process," said the spokesperson.

In January, on the day Gianna would have turned 15, another silent tour is scheduled. It is expected to cross Brunssum and be visited by hundreds, if not thousands, of people. “There is a lot of emotion among relatives and friends,” says the spokesperson. “It is a very strange and strange time for everyone. The grief and loss of the family are too great to express in words.”

Gianna’s relatives have set up a special website where friends and colleagues can leave messages of support. The family is “intensely grateful for all the love, warm friendship and affection she received during Gianna’s life,” she said on the website.

Gianna's relatives have set up a special website where friends and colleagues can leave messages of support. The family is "intensely grateful for all the love, warm friendship and affection she received during Gianna's life," she said on the website.