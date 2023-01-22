The shock of the brutal shooting at a busy shopping center in Zwijndrecht, in which two women were shot in broad daylight, is still great. Right in front of many witnesses, including young children, a woman (66) died immediately of her injuries on the street. The other (38) was seriously injured. “She shouted: don’t do it! Do not! And then he shot again.”

