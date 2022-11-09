THE TRUTH Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 7:26 p.m.



An 80-year-old man was seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon in Lorca after being hit by a car on Santa Quiteria street. A call, around 5:40 p.m., alerted the 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia.

They reported that a car had run over an older man and he had been left unconscious on the ground. A Lorca Local Police unit immediately moved to the scene, confirming the seriousness of the accident, and requested the presence of medical facilities.

A Medicalized Emergency Unit of the Management of Emergencies and Health Emergencies 06 transferred the old man to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital with a severe head injury.