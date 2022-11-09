The 80-year-old man is transferred from the emergency room to La Arrixaca with a severe head injury
An 80-year-old man was seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon in Lorca after being hit by a car on Santa Quiteria street. A call, around 5:40 p.m., alerted the 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia.
They reported that a car had run over an older man and he had been left unconscious on the ground. A Lorca Local Police unit immediately moved to the scene, confirming the seriousness of the accident, and requested the presence of medical facilities.
A Medicalized Emergency Unit of the Management of Emergencies and Health Emergencies 06 transferred the old man to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital with a severe head injury.
