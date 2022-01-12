A man was seriously injured on Wednesday when he received several stab wounds during a fight he had with two young North Africans, one of them, apparently, a minor. Eyewitnesses indicated that, with a large knife, the youths preyed on the victim, who they managed to hold on the ground and hit him several times while stabbing him.

“I think he has lost his hand,” said several young people who witnessed the outcome of the contest. And it is that one of the man’s hands was completely bloody and torn, but he was also injured in the back and legs as a result of the brutal fight. Health personnel attended to the victim who, at around 2.30 pm, was transferred to a hospital. The young people also received medical attention, although their injuries were less serious.

The brawl generated a lot of social alarm among neighbors, customers of nearby bars and young students who were leaving class at that time. A young woman suffered an anxiety attack and several women were crying disconsolate because, apparently, they are relatives of the young people who were detained by the National Police. In addition to several national agents, a Local Police patrol attended the scene, which was the one that separated the contestants from the bloody ground.

Earlier, a man in his 60s, who was carrying a shopping bag, had managed to snatch the machete from the young people while the fight continued on the road, to the astonishment of some witnesses who were terrified by the scene.

The street was sealed off by the police officers and the National Police has opened an investigation to clarify the facts. After three in the afternoon they continued taking statements from eyewitnesses. Several of them pointed out that the origin of the brawl could have been due to an argument over a parked car and that the knife could have been extracted from an arcade on that street, but these versions have not been confirmed by police sources.