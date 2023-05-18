The driver of an electric scooter was injured this Thursday after the vehicle in which he was driving caught fire in the middle of the street. The man has been seriously injured and has been transferred to the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona. The event took place shortly before 6.30 this Thursday when the victim was driving down Doctor Pagès street in Santa Coloma de Gamanet. For reasons that -for now- are unknown, the scooter has started to burn, injuring the driver. Sources close to the investigation of the case do not rule out that before the fire the vehicle’s electric battery caused a small explosion.

A crew from the Generalitat Fire Department approached the area and extinguished the flames in the vehicle in just a few minutes. The injured man was in serious condition due to the possible deflagration accompanied by flames. Up to three ambulances from the Medical Emergency System (SERM) approached the scene. After carrying out an initial analysis of the affected person, they verified that he was seriously injured and was transferred to the burn unit of the Hospital de la Vall d’Hebron. The Generalitat Firefighters are unaware of the causes of the fire and an investigation has been opened to find out why the scooter has burned and even exploded accidentally.

The irruption of electric scooters as a means of urban transport is recent, but they have arrived with force and to stay. The Mobility Survey on Weekdays carried out by the Institute of Regional and Metropolitan Studies of Barcelona (IERMB) estimated, in 2017, daily trips by scooter at 17,000, a 0.1% modal share. In 2021 it had jumped up to 0.7% in the distribution between transport: 113,000 journeys. And of these, almost 22% make intermodal journeys between the scooter and public transport: there are, therefore, 25,000 journeys that have been affected by the ban on traveling with scooters on public transport, only in the province of Barcelona) . The prohibition affects the whole of transport in Catalonia (except Renfe’s high speed), it was ordered after the fire of a scooter battery in a Generalitat Railway wagon

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter