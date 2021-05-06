The victim, who was trapped under one of the implicated vehicles, was transferred to La Arrixaca hospital General view of the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia. / efe

Emergency services attended and transferred to the hospital an 18-year-old young man who was injured in an accident that occurred on Sierra Espuña avenue in Alhama de Murcia. Two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved, according to a call reported to 112 at around 6:57 p.m., which indicated that a person was trapped under one of the vehicles involved in the accident.

A Local Police patrol, firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium and a Mobile Emergency Unit with personnel from the Urgency and Health Emergencies Management 061 were mobilized to the site. After being rescued by firefighters, the health workers treated the victim at the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia. The coordinating doctor notified the Burn Unit of the arrival of the wounded man.