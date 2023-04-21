An agent of the Murcia National Police has been attacked with an ax to the head when he was off duty and is hospitalized in serious condition, although his life is not in danger, as detailed to EL PAÍS by the body’s spokesman in the community autonomous, sub-inspector Diego Seral.

As he explained, the event occurred on Thursday afternoon when the agent, who was practicing outdoor sports, was rebuked by three men. A discussion began in which the policeman identified himself as such with the aim of “calming down” the attackers, at which point one of them hit him with an ax he was carrying. In the struggle, the blow occurred with the blunt part of the weapon, and has caused serious injuries to the agent both in the head and in one arm.

In addition, the attackers also caused damage to a car that was parked in the area with the ax with which they had attacked the police officer. The three men have been arrested for alleged crimes of attacking an agent of the authority with serious injuries.