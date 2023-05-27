Saturday, May 27, 2023, 7:42 p.m.



A call to the Emergency Coordination Center 112 of the Region of Murcia made at 4:43 p.m. alerted this Saturday that a motorist had suffered a fall and was unconscious on the ground and bleeding from the head.

The events took place on Central Street in the Lorca district of La Paca, to where units of the Lorca Municipal Emergency Service and Civil Protection, Lorca Local Police and ambulances from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 traveled.

The health personnel transferred the injured person, a 17-year-old boy, to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital with head trauma.