When the paramedics arrived, the minor was conscious but with injuries of varying degrees Archive image of an ambulance in front of a hospital center. / Andrés Ribón / AGM

A 8 year old girl suffered serious injuries this Monday, after being run over by a tanker when he went to the school where he studies on Calvo Sotelo street in Beniel. The incident occurred at around 8.50 am. Several calls from witnesses alerted the 112 emergency coordination center of the accident, and several units of the Local Police, the Civil Guard and an ambulance traveled to the place, whose health workers assisted the minor, who was conscious but with injuries. serious. Later, she was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital.