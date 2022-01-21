THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, 21 January 2022, 18:06



Emergency services treated and transferred to a health center a cyclist injured after suffering a fall on Tierno Galván avenue in Puerto de Mazarrón. A call to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center reported the accident around 4:00 p.m., indicating that two cyclists were involved, one of whom had a blow to the head.

A Mazarrón Local Police unit and a Mobile Emergency Unit from the 061 Emergency and Health Emergency Management Unit went to the scene of the accident. The Mazarrón Local Police reported that the 061 health workers from the UME immobilized the person a fall while riding parallel to another cyclist. The UME physician reported that once the wounded man, who had a severe head injury, was treated and stabilized, he was transferred to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena.