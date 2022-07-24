EP Sunday, July 24, 2022, 8:39 p.m.



A 30-year-old man was injured after the vehicle he was driving rolled several times on the CT-32 highway, at the Roches exit, in the municipality of Cartagena, according to sources from the Emergency Coordination Center.

The event occurred around 2:28 p.m., when several calls to the single emergency telephone number ‘1-1-2’ reported a traffic accident in which a car, overtaking, left the road and rolled over, being trapped inside the same its only occupant.

Firefighters from the Fire Extinguishing and Rescue Service of the Cartagena City Council, Civil Traffic Guard and a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) of the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management ‘061’ were mobilized to the indicated place.

Once the wounded man was rescued, paramedics treated him and transferred him to the Santa Lucía University Hospital with polytrauma.