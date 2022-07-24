A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in the early hours of this Sunday when he fell and hit some rocks in Cala Flores, in the Cabo de Palos area. The accident occurred at 1:46 p.m., when the minor fell from an area of ​​rocks into the sea. At that point, the water was at a very low level, so it could not cushion the fall and the young man hit his head directly against the stones.

A Mobile Emergency Unit and firefighters immediately went to the scene of the event, who had to rescue the boy by maritime means due to the impossibility of accessing the rocky area of ​​the cove.

The toilets, after treating him ‘in situ’, transferred him to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena with a head injury.