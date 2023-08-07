Seriously: how many episodes, duration and when it ends (reply)

How many episodes are scheduled for Scherzi a parte, the program hosted by Enrico Papi broadcast in August on Canale 5? We’ll tell you right away: a total of six episodes will be aired: the first on Monday 7 August 2023; the last one on 11 September 2023. The airing will always be around 21.30. But let’s see the complete programming together (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Monday 7 August 2023

Second episode: Monday 14 August 2023

Third episode: Monday 21 August 2023

Fourth episode: Monday 28 August 2023

Fifth episode: Monday 4 September 2023

Sixth episode: Monday 11 September 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of Scherzi a parte, broadcast on Canale 5, last? Each episode of Scherzi a parte will be broadcast from 21.30 to 00.20. The expected duration is therefore about 3 hours. “What can you anticipate? The guests in the studio, protagonists of the jokes, will have to be careful because that place too will reserve many surprises. It is no coincidence that the subtitle of the program is: “Nobody is quiet” – the words of Enrico Papi on TV Smiles and Songs -. I won’t be mean, but I’ll set traps for them, keeping in mind the fact that I want to entertain people at home with somewhat cartoonish pranks. Then, after last year’s experiment, we’ll also re-propose the joke live, with a very studied technical and logistical organization, so we can afford unthinkable things! Finally, we also tried to play pranks on almost unreachable characters”.

Streaming and TV

We have seen how many episodes are scheduled for Jokes aside, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Monday evenings at 21.30 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.