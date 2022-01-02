The unnamed man sustained serious burns after setting himself and his car on fire in front of a restaurant in Richmond, Australia.

And, according to the British newspaper, “Daily Star”, the man, before setting himself on fire, chanted slogans denouncing the closures and strict restrictions imposed in Australia related to the Covid-19 epidemic.

According to the British newspaper, the police who were present at the scene tried to rescue the man, and were also helped by people who were close to him.

New cases of COVID-19 in Australia fell on Sunday as testing slowed over the weekend, but remained above 30,000 as hospital admissions increased in New South Wales amid growing concerns about potential pressures on the public health system.

Department of Health figures showed newly diagnosed cases in New South Wales, the most populous state, fell to 18,278 from 22,577 the day before, with the number of tests conducted on New Year’s Day dropping by a quarter.

But the number of hospital admissions, which authorities say they are monitoring more closely than the total number of cases, with the shift towards living with the virus, jumped 18 percent to 1,066.

In Victoria, daily case numbers remained above 7,000, and Queensland recorded a record 3,587 new cases.

On Sunday, Australia recorded more than 32,200 cases, down from 35,327 Saturday, although the states of Western Australia and the Northern Territory have not yet published new infection figures.

Five deaths were recorded in New South Wales and Victoria, bringing the total number of deaths nationwide to nearly 2,260 since the start of the pandemic, according to “Reuters”.