Seriously 2021: advances and victims of today’s episode, October 3

Tonight, Sunday 3 October 2021, at 9.30 pm on Canale 5 the fourth episode of Scherzi a parte will be broadcast, the fifteenth edition of the historic Mediaset program that this year sees Enrico Papi run. But let’s see together all the advances and the victims of the jokes of today’s episode, September 26, 2o21.

Advances

Tonight, during the fourth episode, we will see several jokes. This week the guests in the studio will be: the journalist Nicola Porro, the influencer Paola Di Benedetto, the actor Antonio Zequila, the boxer Clemente Russo, the comedian Scintilla (Gianluca Fubelli). There will also be the joke live (after those already orchestrated against Orietta Berti, Giulia Salemi and Ciccio Graziani) made in person by Enrico Papi with the involvement of the guests in the studio and Elisabetta Gregoraci, precious female presence of this appointment. The jokes, edited by the authors Fabrizio Montagner, Andrea Marchi and Charlie Tango, are customized ad hoc for each VIP targeted. Viewers are also shown some preliminary steps that precede the making of the joke. The direction is entrusted to Roberto Cenci.

Seriously 2021: the victims

But what are all the victims of Scherzi a parte 2021? Among the victims of the jokes that we will see during the various episodes of this edition are the conductor Paolo Del Debbio (victim of a joke on live television in June 2019), the actress Manuela Arcuri (victim at Cinecittà World), the actor Andrea Roncato (joke recorded at the Venice Film Festival), the showgirl Valeria Marini (who had to deal with an inflatable doll for adults), the host Antonella Elia, the chef Gianfranco Vissani, the journalist Mario Giordano and the singer Orietta Berti . Below is the list:

Al Bano Manuela Arcuri Dodi Battaglia Orietta Berti Elenoire Casalegno Paolo Del Debbio Antonella Elia Mario Giordano Elettra Lamborghini Vladimir Luxuria Valeria Marini Federica Panicucci Nicola Porro Andrea Roncato Rocco Siffredi Martina Stella Antonella Elia Gianfranco Vissani

Streaming and live TV

Where to see the fourth episode of Scherzi a parte 2021 live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Sunday evening at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Mediaset programs from PC, tablet and smartphone.