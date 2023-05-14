When visiting a Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST) fair in the city of São Paulo, the vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, praised the work carried out in the movement’s camps and settlements and suggested that it is not the role of the Chamber of Deputies to investigate land invasions promoted by the landless, through a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI).

“President Lula’s government, all of us, defend agrarian reform. It is important”, declared Alckmin to journalists present at the 4th National Fair of Agrarian Reform, which takes place until Sunday (14), in Parque da Água Branca, in the capital of São Paulo. “People have the opportunity to come here, buy healthy products and improve the income of those who work”, praised Alckmin.

Unlike the Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, Paulo Teixeira, who took to the main stage of the event and spoke alongside other representatives of the federal government and leaders of social movements, the vice-president only circulated among the standschecking out the products on display and responding to requests to take pictures with sympathizers.

“I always come to fairs [do MST]. The first time was in 2013, when I was governor. There was a resistance towards them [sem terra] use the White Water Park. We authorized it and I came”, said Alckmin, who when governor of São Paulo even said that he would support agrarian reform in the state, but not the invasion of public or private properties.

He added that the fair is important to show the “work that few people know about”. “A serious job”.

CPI

Currently, the vice president has denied that the land occupations that the MST promoted across the country over the past month have impacted the federal government’s relations with the movement. He also contested the decision of the Chamber of Deputies to create a CPI to investigate the MST and land invasions in the country.

“I am very cautious with this CPI story. The work of the legislature is legislative [ou seja, legislar], not police. I’m very wary of any CPI. I think there are already many oversight bodies: TCUs [tribunais de contas]PM [ministério público], Controllership, Internal Affairs. The primary function [dos deputados e senadores] it is to legislate well, to improve the legislative model, to deepen the debate on complex issues such as tax reform, which is not a simple situation. You have to study, listen a lot. Or the fiscal anchorage, [sobre a qual é preciso] deepen [a discussão]compare how other countries have done it, where it has been successful,” added Alckmin.

More incisively, Minister Paulo Teixeira criticized the opposition for installing the CPI. “Do you want to investigate the MST? Do you want to create a CPI for this? I think you’ll find things interesting. You will see that there [nos acampamentos e assentamentos do movimento], there is grape juice that does not have slave labor. You will find products that do not have pesticides. They will find non-transgenic soy”, he said, referring to some of the products produced by the MST, the largest producer of organic rice in Latin America, according to the Instituto Riograndense de Arroz (Irga), an autarchy subordinate to the state secretary of Agriculture, Livestock and Development Rural area of ​​Rio Grande do Sul.