The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the regulatory body for the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, temporarily closed two health facilities after the department’s healthcare quality team monitored a number of violations in the two facilities. It was decided to close a medical center until the completion of investigations and regulatory and legal procedures related to the financial violations that occurred. It was monitored, as well as the closure of a day surgery center to monitor violations that pose a serious threat to the health and safety of the community.

In detail, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi explained that a medical center was closed and a doctor was suspended from work until the necessary procedures and investigations were completed in accordance with the observed violations, which included recording and documenting procedures, examinations, medical interventions and treatment in the patient’s file that were contrary to reality for the purpose of seizing public money, and not adhering to circulars. And the department’s policies and regulations, including not obtaining the patient’s consent to treatment, clarifying the procedures and risks related to treatment before beginning to provide it, and using a name for the facility that does not match the name issued by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

The department indicated that it had also temporarily closed a day surgery center until its conditions were corrected, given the serious danger that the observed violations pose to the health and safety of community members. The violations included the facility’s failure to adhere to radiation protection standards or provide the necessary devices and materials to protect against radiation, whether for employees or patients, failure to adhere to the maintenance and calibration of medical devices, and violating the approved training systems for workers in the facility.

She pointed out that in the aforementioned facility, a number of violations were monitored related to the standards and regulations for the prevention of infectious diseases, including violating the federal law related to the prevention of infectious diseases, and violating the decision of the head of the department, which stipulates the use of the electronic reporting system for cases of infectious diseases, whether among workers or patients, in addition to Failure to adhere to the means and requirements related to infection and preventing its transmission. A visit by the department’s healthcare quality team revealed the facility’s non-compliance with standards and procedures for dealing with hazardous materials, medical waste disposal, regulations and policies for maintaining buildings and vital systems, in addition to non-compliance with fire safety procedures approved by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi calls on all health facilities operating in the emirate to adhere to the standards and regulations issued by the department, in order to preserve the efficiency of the health care system in the emirate and thus preserve the health and safety of all members of society, and to continue providing health care services in accordance with international best practices.

The Department affirmed the continued dedication of efforts to ensure enhancing the quality and efficiency of health care services provided by continuing the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s supervisory role to monitor violations and enable violating facilities to correct their conditions in a way that achieves the health and safety of all members of society.