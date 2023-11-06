A woman originally from Castelvetrano lost her life in an accident that took place on the motorway from Palermo to Mazara del Vallo. The rescuers could do nothing for her

A woman loses her life on the Palermo-Mazara del Vallo motorway. The woman was originally from Castelvetrano, in the province of Trapani. On the night between 4 and 5 November 2023 he was on the A29 motorway, near the junction for Campobello di Mazara, not far from his house. Due to the impact, the woman was thrown out of the passenger compartment: the rescuers were unable to do anything to save her life.

According to an initial reconstruction made by the Carabinieri who intervened at the scene of the accident, a car Range Rover Evoquedriven by a man resident in Campobello di Mazara, hit a Fiat Punto with two women on board.

One of these women was the victim of the accident. She was driving the vehicle. When the Range Rover has rear-ended the Fiat Punto, the woman was thrown out of the cockpit of her vehicle, losing her life almost immediately. The friend who was with her was taken to hospital, but her life is not in danger.

Rescuers immediately reached the scene of the accident. Three 118 ambulances left from stations of Castelvetrano, Campobello di Mazara and Mazara del Valloto help those involved.

The Carabinieri and the traffic police were also on site. The officers made all the necessary findings in order to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened. And also to be able to remove vehicles and debris. The road was closed to car traffic for a few hours.

The police must clarify why, on the night between Saturday 4 November and Sunday 5 November, the Range Rover hit the Fiat Punto along the Sicilian motorway.

Unfortunately, the woman who was driving the Fiat Punto died practically instantly. The other woman who was with her was also injured, although with less serious injuries.