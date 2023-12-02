Thousands of Palestinian children in Gaza have been killed, injured or missing due to Israel’s continued attacks. If the war does not stop and psychosocial help is not provided quickly, a young generation risks being severely traumatized. Gazan psychologist Heba Ghalayini, who works for War Child, warns about this. “Children in Gaza suffer from anxiety, stress, panic and stomach ache.”
Tonny van der Mee
