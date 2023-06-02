Home page World

Rescue workers work at the site where a passenger train derailed in the eastern Indian state of Orissa. © —/Press Trust of India/dpa

A freight train and a passenger train collided in the Indian state of Odisha. More than 50 ambulances are in use, hundreds are said to be injured.

New Delhi – In India there was a serious train accident with many injured. A passenger and a freight train collided in the evening in the state of Odisha, local media reported, citing officials.

Several media spoke of more than 300 injuries. Around 50 ambulances are on site, the Times of India reported, citing official information.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Shaken by Odisha train crash. At this hour of sorrow, my thoughts are with the bereaved families.” Rescue work continued, he wrote. In his tweet, the prime minister also wished the injured a speedy recovery. dpa