A train accident recently occurred in Milanwhere a train derailed, injuring the driver and at least 5 passengers. A freight train and a passenger train were involved in the accident.

Milan, a train suddenly derails and goes off the tracks

We are at Milan and more precisely near the airport FS of Greek. At this point, a few hours ago, an accident occurred train accident which caused a train to derail and go off the tracks. The accident involved a freight convoywhich apparently hit, albeit very slightly, a carriage carrying several passengers.

This clash would have caused some wound despite the convoy was going at low speed. Among the injured is the machinist of the carriage and 5 people present in it. Fortunately, none of them suffered serious injuries, but only superficial wounds and some bruises.

It could have been much worse, but maybe it was the low speed of the freight convoy to have prevented the worst. In the meantime, various investigations are underway that will help the police to reconstruct the dynamics of what happened.

According to the information gathered, this small accident occurred around 6.30 this morning at the height of Pallanza StreetThe collision would have started first between two carriages of the freight train and one of these would have hit the one intended to transport the people injured in the impact.

We know that all those who have been taken to hospital are between the ages of 24 and 64 and that all have received a green code. 133 people were present at the time of the accident and 127 of them came out completely unharmed. Needless to say, traffic and road conditions have suffered major slowdowns, especially on the routes to and from Turin and Domodossola. We await further updates.