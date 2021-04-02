ofMarion Neumann shut down

A terrible train accident occurred in Taiwan: an express train with more than 350 passengers crashed into a construction site vehicle. Numerous deaths are feared.

Taiwan – A serious train wreck occurred in Taiwan this Friday (April 2nd) in Hualian County. Numerous fatalities are feared.

As the authorities announced, 36 people were initially rescued, in whom no signs of life could initially be determined. Confirmed death numbers are not yet available. According to the German Press Agency, a total of 61 people were brought to hospitals. More than 70 people are still trapped in the rubble of the express train.

Taiwan: Serious train accident after collision with construction site vehicle – rescue work continues

The train with eight cars and more than 350 passengers on board was apparently derailed while passing through a tunnel, according to the fire brigade. Shortly before that, a construction site vehicle fell down a slope and hit the train. The rescue work continued early Friday morning (CEST).

Initial images in Taiwanese media showed part of the train that appeared to be crushed by the tunnel wall. Several derailed cars lined up in front of the tunnel.

Like the Taiwanese news agency CNA reported that the express train was on its way to the southeastern Taiwanese city of Taitung. The accident occurred at the beginning of the several-day memorial festival. The last time there was a serious train accident in Taiwan was in October 2018. At that time 18 people died. (nema with dpa)

Last year, a tragic train accident in the Czech Republic caused concern. The train driver was arrested.

You can also always read more news from around the world Merkur.de* (* Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA)