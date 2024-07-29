Home page World

A passenger train with several carriages has derailed in Russia. According to initial information, there are said to be numerous injuries.

Volograd – Several carriages of a passenger train derailed in the Volga region (Russia) on Monday. According to initial reports, dozens of people were injured in the accident and at least two people are said to have died. 800 passengers are said to have been travelling on the train. Apparently there was a collision with a truck at a level crossing.

Serious train accident in Russia – hundreds of passengers injured

Videos on social networks show wagons tipped over next to the tracks. The train was travelling from Kazan, the capital of the Russian republic of Tatarstan, to Adler on the Black Sea. According to the Russian railway company RZD, eight wagons tipped over from the tracks in the Volgograd region, reports the German press agency (dpa).

The site of the accident is in the southern Volgograd region near the Kotelnikovo train station, about 1,200 km south of Moscow. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported this to the Reuters news agency. More than 300 rescue workers are on duty, and rescue helicopters have also been dispatched.

According to RZD, the accident occurred when a truck driver tried to cross a railway crossing. This resulted in a collision with train number 491, RZD reported. Russian media reported that up to 100 people were injured. There was no official confirmation of this at first.

In the world’s largest country by area, the railway is one of the most important and reliable means of transport. Accidents are comparatively rare. However, in recent years there have been several acts of sabotage on railway tracks – by opponents of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. The railway is also of great importance to the military in order to supply the troops in Ukraine with supplies. (dpa/ml)