Accident in Baricella, the victim is a girl of only 21, called Marina Bruno: unfortunately she died instantly

A very serious accident occurred in the late morning of Tuesday 29 November, in the Baricella area. Unfortunately, a 21-year-old girl, called Marina Bruno. When help arrived, there was nothing left for her to do.

The forces of order have also arrived on the scene, who are currently at work to rebuild theexact dynamics and also any liability on the part of the two motorists.

According to information disclosed by some local media, the events took place around 12.30 on Tuesday 29 November. Precisely along via Giovannini, in the small town of Baricellain the province of Bologna.

The girl was driving hers Toyota Yaris. Most likely she had just finished her classes at the university and was on her way to her home.

When suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, it is collided head-on into an Audi Q2which came from the opposite direction. The accident was so strong that he lost control of his vehicle, which in turn crashed overturned in the grounds which skirted the road.

Passers-by and also the people who live in the area launched promptly the alarm to the rescuers. The paramedics arrived at the scene both by ambulance and with a medical car.

The death of Marina Bruno and the dynamics of the accident

Doctors have long tried to revive the young girl, but in the end they had no choice but to surrender. Unfortunately it is died instantly for the injuries sustained. The other 55-year-old motorist of Moroccan origins is hospitalized in serious conditionbut it’s not life threatening.

At the basis of this accident there could be a risky overtaking maneuver in a curve. But now it will only be investigations of the agents to shed light on what happened.

After graduating Marina had decided to enroll at the university, at the address of Educational Sciences. But her dreams have now been destroyed by that accident that ended her life.