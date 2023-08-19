A completely surprise announcement that published by Psalm in yesterday’s day. In fact, the Sardinian rapper said he had some health problems, including a “half collapse”, and reluctantly having to cancel some dates on his tour.

Maurizio Pisciottu, aka Salmo, is one of the hottest rap artists in Italy for many years now. His albums and singles are often at the top of the charts and in every live thousands of people gather to dance and sing with him.

This summer has been full of concerts for him, but now, for Health problems unexpected, some dates have been cancelled.

TO explain the reasons the artist himself thought about it, publishing a post on social media and accompanying it with these words:

I have to say the last month has been devastating. Between videos, concerts, 30 stitches, 2 rounds of antibiotics, blood pressure drops, laryngitis and fever I don’t know how I managed to stand up. At red valley I only had to do a dj set but I couldn’t not sing, you waited for me until 3.30. I owed you! The problem is, I now have a serious throat problem. Yesterday I had a half collapse, The body is asking me to stop.

It is not the first setback of the summer of Salmo

The at your place that they will be canceledwhose tickets already purchased will be fully refunded, are that of August 18 in Attard (Malta), the concerts scheduled for August 21 in Follonica (GR), August 23 in Romano d’Ezzellino (VI), August 25 in San Benedetto del Tronto (AP), on August 27 in Acri (CS), on August 31 in Palermo and on September 2 in Catania.

At the end of July he had already had to cancel the concerts in Sicily, due to a domestic accident in which he risked losing his arm.

Salmo was in Rome and bumped into one glass door which broke and caused a deep wound to his arm. On social media he wrote: