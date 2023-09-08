TESTAlthough Hyundai has basically developed the new, second-generation Kona as a fully electric car, there will also be two ‘regular’ hybrid models. That is good news for the wallet because of the relatively low purchase price, especially because the compact crossover is a lot more mature than before.

And that while the previous Kona was not a childish car. The main complaint with the first generation (which appeared on the market in 2017) was the limited space available: the rear seat and the luggage compartment in particular were on the small side to call the Kona a full-fledged family car. But apart from that, the Hyundai scored points with its reliability, good equipment, pleasant driving and the fact that you could get it with three different engine versions.

As with the outgoing model, the second generation of the Kona is available as a fully electric car. In fact, that version without a combustion engine was the starting point of the Hyundai technicians during the development process. Previously, the fuel versions formed the basis, after which an electric version was made. With the new Kona it is the other way around: based on the electric platform, the Korean manufacturer made two more versions that still have a combustion engine.

The new Hyundai Kona Hybrid ©Hyundai



No plug, but reasonably cheap

The cheapest choice is the Kona 1.0 T-GDI: this mild hybrid (the three-cylinder turbo petrol engine is therefore assisted by a relatively small electric motor) is listed in the price lists from 29,990 euros. Although that is certainly not a low amount for a compact crossover, these kinds of prices are simply the reality in today’s car market. A step higher on the ladder is the ‘full-fledged’ hybrid, which combines a 1.6 petrol engine with a stronger electric motor and must cost at least 33,995 euros. This version plays the leading role in this first acquaintance.

It is also striking that Hyundai does not supply a plug-in hybrid of the Kona, while sister brand Kia does good business with the technically almost identical Niro. A missed opportunity: for many Dutch people, such a plug-in hybrid can be a stepping stone to electric driving (after all, a PHEV can travel dozens of kilometers on its batteries per charge) without the higher purchase costs of a fully electric version. Such a battery variant will soon be available from the Kona, although the cheapest Kona Electric with a starting price of 39,995 euros costs at least 6,000 euros more than the hybrid.

Two screens and well-placed buttons in the new Hyundai Kona Hybrid ©Hyundai



Kona Hybrid: Comparatively fuel efficient

With the hybrid Kona you put a relatively affordable version in front of your door, which can tow a braked trailer of up to 1300 kilos. The downside is that this version (due to its limited battery capacity of 1.56 kilowatt hours) can only drive a few kilometers in a row on the electric motor alone. So you still cover most distances on the fuel engine, although the hybrid system significantly reduces average consumption. During our first test kilometers, the Kona Hybrid achieved – according to the on-board computer – an average consumption of 5.8 liters per hundred kilometers, or 1 in 17.2 on average.

Perhaps more importantly, the powertrain of this Kona version has a remarkably relaxing character. The 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine does not have a turbo, so in theory it has to work harder (make more revolutions per minute) to make the most of its power. But even when you kick it on its tail, the performance is sufficient and no annoying engine noise penetrates the cabin.

You operate the machine with the stem on the steering column ©Hyundai



This is certainly also because the standard automatic transmission is sufficiently alert and changes resistance at logical moments, without letting vibrations go through the car. You really have to make an effort to hear whether the fuel engine is working or not: that level of refinement has been well done by Hyundai engineers.

It is all the more noticeable along the way how many safety warnings new cars throw at you while driving these days. The new Hyundai Kona is also 'guilty' of this: from now on there is a camera in front of you that monitors whether the driver is still paying attention. According to the system, if you look elsewhere for too long, you will hear a beep. Are you not holding the steering wheel alertly enough? Please pay attention! Do you accidentally hit a white line because you cut a corner slightly? The Kona doesn't like that and he will let you know. The warnings are quite easy to switch off via the touch screen, but you will have to do that again every ride. This is a direct result of European safety legislation, but does not make the journey any more pleasant.

Handy physical buttons for functions you use a lot in the new Hyundai Kona Hybrid ©Hyundai



The Hyundai Kona is a serious car

The general calmness on board – the beeps aside – goes well with the overall impression the new Kona gives: this is a damn well put together car. The comfortable interior of the previous generation has been taken to an even higher level: the seats are very good and comfortable (especially for this price range), there is enough space for body and limbs and the design of the dashboard and the rest of the interior is as logical as it is modern. You could complain about the dull use of color and the very calm design language, but on the other hand you can be happy that Hyundai has not blindly translated the somewhat eccentric lines of the outside to the place where you sit every kilometer.

Behind the wheel of the new Kona, the word ‘serious’ again comes to mind: a Kona is not an unnecessarily frivolous car inside, but that is good news for the clarity and ease of operation. The cockpit is made up of a modern combination of two screens that – in line with the current trend – form one visual whole. The menus are clearly arranged, the operation is simple and the software responds quickly, although the digital design also looks colorless and not very cheerful. You will not find a digital ‘assistant’ in the form of a talking fox (as you encounter in the Smart #1) in this down-to-earth Hyundai.

The new Hyundai Kona Hybrid has a striking exterior design ©Hyundai



You do have handy physical keys for functions that you use often, well-designed cup holders that adjust to the diameter of your bottle at the touch of a button and – if desired – lots of luxury and treats. A most luxurious Kona (the Premium, as a Hybrid from 39,995 euros) is equipped as standard with seat heating and ventilation, a function that allows you to use a smartphone as a car key, a facility that allows the car to park and unpark itself automatically, and a 360-degree degree camera. Also in that area, the Hyundai Kona was – and is – a mature car.

More room for legs and gear

The biggest improvement over the previous generation is the amount of space in the rear seats. The latest Kona has become about thirteen centimeters longer than its predecessor and you will notice that space especially in the back. The distance between the front and rear wheels (the so-called wheelbase) has increased by six centimeters and that is good news for the legroom. Do not count on a huge sea of ​​​​space where you can snap an extensive owl, as in the larger Ioniq 5: the Kona is still too compact for that, but it is no longer downright cramped in the back.

The trunk of the new Hyundai Kona Hybrid is ten percent larger than that of the previous Kona ©Hyundai



Finally, the flexibility of the interior is reasonably in order in this new Hyundai: from the most affordable trim level (called the i-Motion), the Kona has a rear seat back that can be divided into three parts (width-wise 40, 20 and 40 percent). can be laid flat. This provides sufficient opportunities to occasionally transport larger or longer items. Less attractive is the fact that the rear seat does not disappear very low into the floor once the backrest is flat. That provision is becoming increasingly rare in new cars anyway because all kinds of (including hybrid) technology are incorporated under the interior, and you will also notice that in the Kona.

A subtle badge shows that you’re dealing with the hybrid Kona ©Hyundai



However, the luggage space is more than ten percent larger than before, so that with the rear seat in use you have a nice square cargo space that fits 407 liters of luggage. The parcel shelf can also be cleverly anchored (standing) against the rear seat backrest, for when you have to transport high items. These smart features make the Kona a smarter and more convenient car to use than before, which actually improves the biggest improvement of the previous generation Kona. It is tempting to declare the latest generation the best car in its class, but that is going a bit far after an initial introduction. What is certain is that the seriously good Kona can easily compete with models such as the Opel Mokka, Toyota Yaris Cross and the Renault Captur.

The Kona Electric and Hybrid (right) both get their own look ©Hyundai



More legroom than before, but the Kona is still not a huge car ©Hyundai



Plenty of storage space and mature styling in the new Hyundai Kona Hybrid ©Hyundai

