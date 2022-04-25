The neurosurgeon who has in charge Stefano Tacconi defined the conditions of the former champion “important but stationary”: the news

Since last April 23, the world of Italian sport has been apprehensive about the health conditions of Stefano Tacconi. The former Juventus and national team goalkeeper suffered a cerebral hemorrhage and was admitted to the hospital in Alessandria in prognosis. Yesterday, the hospital management issued a press release to update the press and fans on the former champion’s situation.

On the evening of Friday 22 April, Tacconi was at Asti for an event he attended. The next morning, Saturday 23, she accused a sickness which required the urgent intervention of medical rescuers.

Immediate transport to the Asti hospital, where the doctors, following the instrumental tests, found acerebral hemorrhage and opted for his transfer to the hospital in Alexandriawhere he is still hospitalized.

The media took steps to divulge the news, which of course they posted apprehensive the whole world of Italian sport.

Dozens i support messages to Tacconi, but what was particularly striking was that of his son Andrea, who posted a photo on Instagram with his father, defining him as a ‘lion’.

How is Stefano Tacconi?

Yesterday, Sunday 24 April, an official statement was sent out by the management of the department of neurosurgery of the Alexandria hospital.

In the aforementioned press release, Andrea Blackbeardthe head of the department, clarified Stefano Tacconi’s conditions, defining them “series but stationary“. Here are his words:

Following the hospitalization of Stefano Tacconi yesterday 23 April, the statement of Andrea Barbanera, director of the Neurosurgery Department that treated the patient, is reported. “Tacconi arrived at the hospital yesterday April 23 in the early afternoon following a cerebral hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm. The conditions immediately appeared important and serious. We immediately carried out the necessary investigations and carried out a treatment during the night to avoid a second bleeding. “

Then he concludes:

“At the moment the conditions are still important but stationary and stationarity, in this case, is a favorable event. It will be possible to have a more precise idea of ​​the results only in the next few days“.

In the meantime, the messages of support and closeness from the world of football continue. Yesterday, for example, Massimiliano Allegri, coach of the Juventushe wanted to do to the former champion a big good luckduring the pre-match press conference.