Mhe maintained an online relationship with his victim. The north German found suitors in the south of a then twelve-year-old girl from the Munich area via messenger services. The 35-year-old man had videos or photos sent to him of the severe abuse. On Tuesday, the Flensburg Regional Court sentenced him to eight years for serious sexual abuse of children in nine cases, including one in connection with serious prostitution and incitement to rape, and another case for sexual abuse of children, a customer was underage.

The man from North Friesland, dressed completely in black, followed the verdict with his arms crossed. He hid himself from the cameras under a hood. With its decision, the court remained under the request of the prosecutor. This had demanded a total prison sentence of eight years and ten months. The defense attorney requested a four-year prison sentence.

The presiding judge, Birte Döbeling, spoke of an “overall moderate prison sentence”. This is largely due to the comprehensive confession. “He did everything to simplify the process.” This saved the victim from having to testify in court. Instead, video interrogations of the girl from investigations against clients in southern Germany were the subject. A higher total sentence than 15 years is not provided by law, said the judge. In the verbal justification, she did not go into the “serious consequences” for the victim.

There was no personal meeting

From May 2020, the accused sought contact with young girls via messenger services and pretended to be a teenager. “Within a few days, the injured person developed emotions about the accused,” said the judge. In video chats, the girl noticed that the man was older. She said, “I’ll do anything for my daddy”. The man took advantage of her lack of sexual experience and childish naivety. There was no personal meeting.

The accused stated in the trial that he now knows that he had not acted properly at the time. It was important to him that the videos and not the money mattered. By observing the deeds, he put himself back in his youth and wanted to catch up on what he had missed.

The judge described grim details of the serious sexual abuse for more than two hours. The man took advantage of the fact that the girl complained about the lack of money and offered her on an advertising platform. A large number of men have contacted the North German. Some of them demanded proof of authenticity and received, for example, audio files recorded by the girl.

He treated her like a video game character

The man demanded pictures of the suitors’ faces and also photos of their genitals. He discussed the course of the abuses with them in detail via chat. Then he praised his sacrifice. “You did really well.” A customer made 22 videos. Another paid 50 euros. If there was any suspicion about the age, the accused appeased. She is “fresh 18” and he doesn’t want any stress either.

“The defendant also liked being able to pull the strings and control what was happening,” said the judge. He pretended to help his victim by making phone calls during the meetings, “absurd at a distance of almost 1000 kilometers”.

The judge recommended social therapy for the accused. This must be aware of how he had dealt with a child. He treated her like a character in a video game.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Read F+ now for 30 days for free and get access to all articles on FAZ.NET. READ F+ NOW







The investigation got rolling because the man also happened to contact a classmate of the twelve-year-old. He is said to have reported this to his teachers. The North German was arrested in May 2021.

Originally, 42 sex offenses were charged. At the request of the public prosecutor’s office, the court temporarily suspended the proceedings except for the crimes from the south. The accused was fined in 2015 for acquiring, possessing and distributing pornographic writings. The defense attorney announced that he would review the verdict.