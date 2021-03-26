Donald Trump has had some problems since the end of his presidency. In addition to reports of financial losses, a luxury travel network has now ended its cooperation with Trump Hotels.

Palm Beach, Florida – Donald Trump has suffered yet another setback. Virtuoso, a global network of luxury travel agencies, has taken Trump Hotels off its website, the company reports Washington Post. It was only recently announced that the former president’s fortune has fallen by $ 700 million since his presidency. This shows a Bloomberg-Analysis. The financial participation of the Trump Organization in resorts and hotels around the world is also in a “sad” state. Since he started his presidential candidacy in 2015, there has been a loss of value of about 42 percent. In addition, Trump has to pay off $ 330 million in debt in this sector.

The Texas-based company, which owns 20,000 luxury travel consultants, announced the change went into effect March 8th. This applies to the six Trump hotels with which there was a cooperation. First this was done by Zenger News reported. “Trump Hotels are no longer part of the Virtuoso network,” said spokeswoman Misty Belles in a statement. “We take many variables into account when reviewing both existing and new network participations. Out of respect for all parties involved and as a general policy, we do not share any comments on our decisions about non-renewal and exit. “

Will other travel agencies end their cooperation with Donald Trump’s hotels?

The split means that former US President Donald Trump’s hotels will no longer be listed on Virtuoso’s website. In addition, the network’s advisors can no longer access previously negotiated benefits for travelers. The business of Virtuoso is to provide travelers with benefits and discounts through cooperation with hotels and to support them in their vacation planning. An agency that is part of the Virtuoso network can still book accommodation in a Trump hotel for a customer, but there are no longer any advantages through a cooperation, according to Henry Harteveldt, an analyst in the travel industry Washington Post.

“It’s a big deal because Virtuoso is very well respected in the industry,” said Harteveldt. “It serves a very elite customer base and its actions are often studied by others. Since Virtuoso has done this, some travel agents, who may have been debating whether or not to do it, might decide, if Virtuoso has done so, we too will end our professional relationship with Trump Hotels named for the termination of the cooperation with the Trump Hotels.

Donald Trump’s business: Virtuoso is apparently not an isolated case

Virtuoso isn’t the only company to break with Donald Trump. A number of Trump’s former business partners and customers have already cut ties with his company, American media unanimously report. These include lenders, banks, insurers, attorneys and the PGA of America, which has canceled a planned major golf tournament on one of Trump’s courses. Some of these former customers or lenders cited the January 6 riot as the reason for their decision, they said Washington Post. At that time, supporters of Donald Trump tried to storm the US Capitol. (dp)