Serious Sam, Croteam’s massively over-the-top first-person shooter series, is 20 years old this week, and the developer has surprised fans by launching a massive free update for Serious Sam 2 on PC as part of those birthday celebrations.

It’s been 15 years since Serious Sam 2’s initial release, and today’s update aims to gently improve on the original by introducing a range of new features.

There’s a new weapon in the form of the BeamGun (modeled on the Ghost Buster from the original Serious Sam design document), alongside 12 previously unreleased multiplayer maps, including Yodeller, Hole, Stadium, and Desert Temple.

Serious Sam 2 Trailer.

Additionally, there’s a new radar highlighting objectives, enemies, and NPCs, and Sam gets a range of new abilities, enabling him to sprint, rocket jump, and dual wield all weapons.

You’ll find full details of today’s Serious Sam 2 update – which also includes bug fixes, performance improvements, and other miscellaneous additions – over on Steam. Additionally, the game’s discounted from £ 6.99 to £ 1.39 as part of the series’ anniversary sale.

Elsewhere, Croteam has launched official mod support for Serious Sam 4, and modders can now download the latest tools as part of the developer’s free Serious Editor 2021.