Rushdie attached to a respirator, risks losing an eye

Salman Rushdie, the famous writer who was attacked and stabbed at least twice yesterday while giving a lecture in upstate New York, He has been operated on urgently and has been on a respirator since last night, unable to speak and may lose an eye. His agent Andrew Wylie told the New York Times. “Salman will probably lose an eye, nerves in his arm have been severed and his liver has been damaged, the news is not good,” Wylie said.

The 75-year-old writer was shot in the neck and abdomen by a man who was arrested and identified by police as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old resident of Fairview, New Jersey. Matar was blocked by some people who were attending the literary event who immobilized him until the agents arrived.

As reported by Corriere della Sera, the New York Post, citing sources in law enforcement, says that the first clues suggest that Hadi sympathizes with the Iranian government and the Pasdaran. If confirmed, some posts attributed to him on social networks in which images of Ayatollah Khomeini, the current Supreme Guide Ali Khamenei and General Qassem Suleimani appear. Investigators believe he acted alone, they asked for a warrant to search a backpack and “electronic devices”. It is premature to point out a lead, even though we know that Salman Rushdie is the “perfect” target. It is for the extremist who obeys the fatwa launched by Imam Khomeini in 1989.

