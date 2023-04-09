Twelve dead, including two minors, was the balance left by a frontal collision between two cars registered this Friday on a highway in western Bolivia, according to police authorities.

This road accident, in which four people were also injured, It is the most serious registered this 2023 in Boliviaaccording to the authorities.

Twelve people died in an accident on Good Friday afternoon on the Oruro-Pisiga route, after a minivan and a truck collided head-on. Traffic personnel and police firefighters evacuated the injured 📹: kindness Miguel Layme. pic.twitter.com/20yxov0hP8 — THE DUTY (@grupoeldeber) April 8, 2023

“There are 12 people dead, including two minors, and four people injured,” said a police officer interviewed by the private television channel Unitel from the scene of the accident.

The accident occurred on the highway that connects the Andean city of Oruro -about 200 km south of La Paz-, in the department of the same name, with the border town of Pisiga and which connects with the Chilean north.

According to the first investigations, a high-tonnage truck and a passenger minibus collided head-on.

#P7Informs

A truck and a minibus were involved in a tragic accident this Friday afternoon on the Oruro – Pisiga international highway. It was previously reported that 12 people died and another four were injured. Photos: APG pic.twitter.com/xTpLiJL0mi – Page Seven (@pagina_siete) April 7, 2023

According to images spread on social networks the small car was practically destroyed.

The Bolivian channel Unitel reported that the inhabitants of the area managed to get several of the injured and deceased who were trapped. However, the vehicles were moved and a tool had to be used to remove the bodies of the other victims who were trapped after the accident.

The aforementioned media also indicated that four people (one man and three women) survived the accident. Two of the women are in intensive care at the San Agustín Clinic in Oruro.

The man, driver of the truck, has moderate head trauma, injuries to his face and a fractured left hand, according to the aforementioned newspaper. The fourth survivor presents a picture similar to that of the driver.

We regret the loss of human lives due to a road accident on the Oruro-Pisiga highway, in Bolivia. Our condolences to the Bolivian people and government, which we extend to the families and close friends of the victims. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured. pic.twitter.com/2HYYfvy9Y7 — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) April 8, 2023

