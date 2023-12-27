Serious road accident in Barberino di Mugello, three people died on Christmas day, a 58-year-old man and two 29-year-old boyfriends

A very serious one accident road in Barberino di Mugello, unfortunately 3 people lost their lives practically instantly. A fourth, however, is now hospitalized for the bruises reported. The entire community is mourning this heartbreaking episode.

It was supposed to be a day of celebration for everyone, but within a few moments it turned into a drama. A 58 year old man he died, with him also a couple of 29 year old engaged menthey didn't make it.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred around 4.35pm on Monday 25 December. Precisely along via del Lago, a Barberino di Mugelloin the province of Florence.

For reasons yet to be clarified by the police, two cars collided frontally. One of these took off immediately after the impact fire. For this reason, passers-by asked for the prompt intervention of the health workers, but also of the firefighters.

Firefighters worked for a long time to free the remaining people stuck inside vehicles. The first one they freed was the 58-year-old called Leonardo Nutini.

However, when the doctors took care of him, they could do nothing more for him, except to note his excruciating death. The injuries sustained after the accident were too serious and he did not have them left no escape.

Accident in Barberino di Mugello, the death of the two engaged couples

Shortly thereafter, the firefighters tried to save the lives of the young couple 29 year olds. But for them too, once freed from the sheets of metal, it was no longer there nothing to do.

Ester Raccampo she died instantly. She was a highly regarded Italian teacher. To reach this important goal, you have undergone a long course of study. Her partner is also with her Edoardo Lombardihis contemporary and a great scholar of historical sciences, lost his life.

This violent clash unfortunately led to the sudden passing of Ben 3 people, on a day that was supposed to be a holiday. At the moment the police are working to understand theexact dynamics and any responsibilities. A fourth person is found in hospitalfor the traumas reported.