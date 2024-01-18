Serious road accident in San Raffaele Cimena, unfortunately Elena Marone died at the age of 43: what the investigations revealed about the incident

A very serious accident occurred on the evening of Tuesday 16 January, in the San Raffaele Cimena area. Unfortunately, a 43-year-old woman, called, suffered the worst Elena Maronewho, due to the injuries reported, died practically instantly.

The police intervened on site and are currently working to reconstruct the exact scene dynamics of the incident and also any responsibilities. Among the injured there is also one 4 year old girlwhich does not appear to be life-threatening.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred around 23, Tuesday 16 January. Precisely along road 500, which unites the municipalities of San Raffaele Cimena and Volpianowhich are located in the province of Turin.

From what emerged, the 43-year-old was on board one Fiat Stiloled by his partner, his age.

When suddenly, for reasons yet to be clarified by the police, they were collided head-on with a Fiat 500with a young 36 year old mother and her little girl on board.

Another one too vehicle was involved in the accident. Passers-by quickly realized that the situation was desperate. This is why they asked for timely delivery intervention of health workers, but also of the police.

The death of Elena Marone after the accident and the conditions of the others

The doctors soon intervened, but for the woman who was sitting on the passenger seat of the Fiat Stilo, they couldn't do anything. They tried to resuscitate her for a long time, but in the end they had no choice but to find her death.

Among the injured there is also the 36-year-old mother, the 4-year-old girl and also a 23-year-old girl. They also took him to the hospital company by Elena Marone. None of them, fortunately, appear to be in life threatening.

The man from what the local newspaper wrote Turin Todayit would have turned out positive alcohol test. The woman who unfortunately didn't make it, she left two sons from her marriage to her ex-husband. In the meantime, many people are remembering her with posts on social media.