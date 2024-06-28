Serious road accident on the provincial road of Mesagne, one person died and five were injured: among them also a child

A very serious one accident road is what happened to Mesagne yesterday evening, Thursday 27 June. Unfortunately, the outcome of this accident is heartbreaking, as one person lost his life and five others are in desperate conditions, including a 7-year-old girl.

The officers who intervened on site, in addition to having to close the road to traffic and take all the reliefs of the case, at the moment they are carrying out all the investigations. The next few hours will be decisive in establishing exactly what happened.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 19, Thursday 27 June. Precisely along the provincial road that from Mesagne, leads to Torre Santa Susannawhich is located in the province of Brindisi. For now, the cars that appear to be involved in the accident are three, but the investigations are not yet concluded.

From an initial reconstruction by the police, the first to clash frontally they were a Fiat 500 and a Renault Scenic. Later also a BMW she collided with them. Scenic had practically become a pile of sheet metal and passers-by, seeing the severity of the accident, immediately alerted health workers and the police.

Accident in Mesagne, who is the victim and what has emerged about the incident

The officers who arrived on the scene had to ask for the intervention of the Fire Brigade. The latter had to work for a long time to be able to free the people who remained trapped among the wreckage of the vehicle, among them was the woman who didn’t make it and also the little girl.

The 7-year-old girl, along with four other people, reported traumas very serious. For this reason the doctors ordered the prompt hospitalization of all of them.

The person who didn’t make it, however, was his name Luisa Caloa 66-year-old who lived in the municipality of Erchie. At the time of the impact she was sitting on the back seat of the Renault Scenic. The officers who intervened on the scene are now carrying out all the necessary checks and only the next few hours will be decisive in establishing the dynamics.