The accident occurred around 4pm today, Wednesday 28 August on the A4 motorway towards Trieste. A motorist died after his car was trapped under a heavy vehicle

Yet another fatal accident has tragically bloodied the Italian roads. The accident occurred today, Wednesday 28 August, on the A4 motorway stretch between San Stino di Livenza and Portogruaro, Venice, in the direction of Trieste. The sad victim was a motorist got stuck with his car underneath a heavy vehicle. Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for the man: he died stuck between the sheets of metal.

Yet another bloody day on Italian roads. Around 4pm this afternoon, Wednesday 28 August, on the motorway A4 a tragic road accident occurred.

At the height of the stretch between St. Stino of Livenza And PortgruaroVenice, in the direction of Trieste, a car went under a heavy vehicle. The 40-year-old driver of light vehicle lost his liferemaining fatally trapped inside his car.

A driver, who did not notice the trucks stopped on that stretch of the A4 motorway due to a previous collision, crashed his car into the vehicles in front of him, becoming trapped under a heavy vehicle.

The accident occurred at the height of km 429 within the convoy of vehicles that had been appropriately signalled, several times, through variable message panels. The convoy of vehicles had previously formed following the other road accident that had affected the stretch between San Stino di Livenza and Portogruaro and which had involved five trucks.

The 118 health personnel, the traffic police, the fire brigade and the emergency personnel promptly intervened at the scene of the tragic accident. Motorways of the Upper AdriaticThe latter has closed the entrance to the San Stino junction in the direction of Trieste and made the exit mandatory for motorists coming from Venice.