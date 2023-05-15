Serious road accident on the highway, 13 year old dies instantly, serious woman, boy and child: what happened

A very serious accident occurred yesterday evening, Sunday 14 May, on the A30 motorway, in the Mercato San Severino area. Unfortunately due to the force of the impact against the guard rail, a 13 years old he lost his life on the spot and three other people are hospitalized in very serious conditions.

The police intervened on the spot, who are currently at work to understand the situation dynamic. Although for now it seems to be quite clear, that there are no other means involved.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the late evening of Sunday 14 May. Precisely along the A30 motorway, at the junction of San Severino marketin the province of Salerno.

From what has emerged so far, a woman was driving the vehicle. Plus there were two 16 and 13 year oldsa 7 year old boy and also a man, sitting on the passenger side.

When suddenly, for reasons that are still being examined by the police, the motorist has lost control of his vehicle. For this reason, after going off the road, it is collided with the guard railuntil roll over.

The 13-year-old girl was in the collision thrown out the vehicle. Passers-by, given the seriousness of the incident, asked for the timely intervention of the emergency services.

The death of the 13-year-old after the accident and the conditions of the other people

Doctors and even the forces of order soon intervened on the place where the drama occurred. They tried to revive the girl for some time, but in the end they had no choice but to give up and therefore, unfortunately, see her death.

The mother, the child and the other boy, however, immediately appeared in very serious conditions. For this reason they are all hospitalized now. It is not yet clear whether or not their lives are in danger.

The police are also working to rebuild the dynamic of this accident. The only thing I’m certain of at the moment is that they don’t appear to be there other media involved. For this we need to understand the cause.