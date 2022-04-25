Palermo, victim of a serious accident Noemi Ficara died at just 25 years old: her cousin is in serious condition

A dramatic road accident occurred at dawn on Saturday 23 April. The victim unfortunately is a girl called Noemi Ficara of only 25 years, who was returning home and with her was also her 18-year-old cousin. The latter is hospitalized in very serious conditions.

Many have wanted in these hours entrust to social media a thought for this sudden and heartbreaking loss. Not even his friends can get one reason.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy took place around 4 or 5 in the morning of Saturday 23 April. Precisely on the highway A19 Palermo-Cataniaat the Altavilla Minicia junction.

The two girls were on board the Toyota Yaris and everything was proceeding normally. They were headed for their homes.

However, suddenly it happened the unthinkable. For reasons still to be clarified by the police Noemi Ficara who was driving the car, he has lost control of it. For this they have gone astray.

After colliding with the guard rail, they are overturned several times. The first to sound the alarm to the health workers were some passers-by. The doctors who intervened, however, for the 25-year-old, were unable to do anything. Her heart never started beating again and they could not help but notice the death on the place where the accident occurred.

The messages of condolence for the death of Noemi Ficara

There 18 year old cousininstead, she appeared in very serious condition. The doctors decided to transport her to the hospital for this, but at the moment it does not appear to be life threatening.

From an initial reconstruction, the accident appears to have occurred independently and there are no other vehicles involved. A friend Di Noemi when he found out about this sudden loss, on social media he wrote:

