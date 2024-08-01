A very serious one accident road accident is what happened in the area of Bradanica yesterday evening. Unfortunately, the impact between the vehicles appeared very serious right from the start, as two people died instantly, while another lost his life after the arrival of the rescuers.

As is standard practice in these cases, all the investigations into the incident are now underway. investigations. Having happened only a few hours ago, the details What has emerged is still few and fragmentary, and the causes that led to the collision between the two cars are not even known.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 8.50pm yesterday, Wednesday 31st July. Precisely along the state road 655, of Bradanica, near Melfiin the province of Potenza. From what theHandle the impact between the two vehicles would have occurred on the stretch from Lavello to San Nicola.

It is not clear what happened, but it appears that the two vehicles collided. collided head-on and one of these, ended up right in the embankment that runs alongside the road. Inside these there was a couple aged 37 and 34 of Georgian origins, while in the other a 27 year old boy originally from Matera.

Accident in Bradanica, the death of three people and the intervention of the rescuers

Passers-by seeing the severity of the accident, they immediately called for the intervention of the health workers and also of the police. Everyone arrived on the scene within a few minutes and had to call for the intervention of the Fire Brigade.

The latter had to work hard to free them, but when they handed over two of these people to the health workers, there was no longer any hope for them. nothing more to do.

A third one, however, lost her life only after the arrival of the rescuers. The officers who intervened are now doing all they can. investigations routinely, also to understand the dynamics of the accident. There will be further updates on this serious episode shortly.