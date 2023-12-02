Accident on the Terminillese, 17 year old dies in hospital after his arrival, his four friends are serious

A very serious accident occurred on the afternoon of Thursday 30 November, in the Rieti area. Unfortunately one 17 years old local, who was in the car with 4 other friends, after being taken to hospital, died from the serious injuries she sustained.

The police forces are doing all they can at this time investigations of the case, with the hope of being able to understand how the impact occurred. In the meantime, doctors are also trying to to save the other people involved.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred in the afternoon of Thursday 30 November. Precisely on the street Terminillowhich is located in the city of Rieti.

Five very young boys were on board one machine. From what emerged they were headed right to the center of the place, perhaps to go to a local bar and stay Together.

When suddenly, however, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, the young man was driving collided with the car that was in front of him. After going off the road, he finished his race against a pole.

In addition to the Carabinieri, passers-by also asked for the intervention of the police healthcare and the Fire Brigade. The latter had to work for a long time to free them from sheets of the vehicle, which was completely destroyed.

The death of the 17 year old after the accident with friends

The 17-year-old girl immediately appeared in good condition desperate. So the doctors arranged for her to be promptly transported to the hospital Saint Camillus De Lellis, from Rieti. But it is right here, that a few hours after his arrival, he breathed his last breath.last breath.

His situation is too serious to survive. The friend, who was sitting behind her, appears to also be in condition desperate. In fact we are thinking about transfer by air ambulance to a hospital in Rome.

From what has emerged, the boy driving is also in good condition serious, as he suffered injuries in many parts of his body. The only person whose life is not in danger is the motorist of the other vehicle. In the meantime the police are working to rebuild the exact dynamics.