Serious accident in the center of Milan, a 30-year-old died after being taken to hospital, two other friends were injured

A very serious accident occurred at dawn on Saturday 3 December, in the center of Milan. Unfortunately one 30 years old he lost his life shortly after being transported to the hospital, however two other passengers suffered minor bruises. They are hospitalized, but not life threatening.

There dynamic and all possible responsibilities are now being examined by the police, who soon intervened on the spot. They’re trying to figure out how the fight happened.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place during the night between Friday 2 and Saturday 3 Decemberat about 4.30 of the morning. Precisely along via Melchiorre Gioia, in the area of ​​the station a Milan.

The three friends were on board the same car. It is still unclear where they were headed and where they had been.

Suddenly, the person driving the vehicle has it lost control. Unfortunately they overturned several times and passers-by, realizing the seriousness of the accident, promptly sounded the alarm to the forces of order and the health workers.

Doctors arrived at the scene within minutes. For the 30-year-old girl, the situation has appeared desperate right away. For this reason, with the hope of being able to save her, they rushed her to hospital.

The death of the 30-year-old, involved in the clash

However, it is only after being transported to the Polyclinic of Milan that the doctors had no choice but to note his excruciating death. Too serious injuries reported in that left.

The two 23 and 25 year olds, who were in the same car, are also hospitalized in the same hospital. However, they suffered minor injuries, in fact none of them appear to be life threatening.

The agents who intervened on the spot are currently at work to rebuild theexact dynamics. They are trying to understand how the person driving could suddenly lose control of the car. There will be more updates on what happened.